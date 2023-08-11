Joan Eileen (Fitzgerald) Staebell

August 23, 1940 - July 5, 2023

Joan Eileen (Fitzgerald) Staebell, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa, with loving family at her side.

A Celebration of Life with inurnment at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence, Iowa, will be held on August 12, 2023, at noon with a lunch following at Allerton Brewing Company, Independence.

The Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Courageous in her memory.

Joan Eileen Fitzgerald, the daughter of John and Mary (Ward) Fitzgerald, was born August 23, 1940, in Independence. She graduated from Independence High School in 1959. In 1966, she married Vince Staebell in Independence. The couple raised their family in Elk Run Heights, Iowa, and later divorced. After retiring, she relocated to Bettendorf.

Joan was a sports fan. In her earlier years, she was an avid bowler and served as the Athletic Director at St. John School in Waterloo. She followed the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and loved to watch golf-cheering extra loud for her "boy" Rory McIlroy.

Joan knew how to love and nurture with food. She made pies for fundraising events, catered special occasions, yet teaching others how to cook was what she enjoyed most. Many of her recipes have been passed down through generations.

Joan was always on the hunt for a good deal, checking her favorite spots regularly. She worked at Younkers in Waterloo, Iowa for years.

Above all, Joan loved her family. She had a special bond with her grandkids and always put others first.

Joan is survived by three children: Paula Staebell, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Chris (Cindy) Staebell, Eldridge, Iowa, Carrie (Andy) Enright, Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren: Mike (Ashley) Atkins, Jordan Tovar, Kate and Grace Staebell, Jack and Reagan Enright; step-grandchildren: Gaby, Nick and Emma Morgan; great-grandchildren: Whitley, Waylon and Walker Atkins. She also leaves behind great friends at Thomas Place, Bettendorf, that will miss her dearly.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Betty McGill and Mary Ann Rasmussen; and brothers: Gene and Jerry Fitzgerald.