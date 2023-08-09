Joan Eileen (Fitzgerald) Staebell

Joan Eileen (Fitzgerald) Staebell, 82 of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday July 5, 2023.

She is survived by three children: Paula Staebell, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Chris Stabell, Eldridge, Iowa, Carrie Enright, Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren; three-step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great friend, Thomas Place, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence, Iowa, at noon on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

