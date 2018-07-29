Joan Emma (Neuleib) Magie

January 15, 1938-June 21, 2018
TULSA, Okla. - Joan E. Magie, 80, died on June 21, 2018, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on January 15, 1938, in Geneseo, Illinois, to Harold and Mabel Lindquist Neuleib, the second of three children.
She graduated high school in Albia, Iowa, in 1955, with her soon to be husband, George W. Magie. Together they lived in Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, and Arkansas. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2014. They were loving parents and devoted to their extended family and friends.
Joan worked for various organizations, including financial institutions, schools and churches. She was a lifelong Lutheran, active in the church, most recently at Holy Trinity in Rogers, Arkansas, where she and George spent their retirement years. She enjoyed neighborhood groups and card clubs, days at the lake, coffee with her friends and watching wildlife. She was a volunteer at Saint Mary's Hospital/Mercy Medical Center in Rogers for many years where she served in the gift shop and knitted caps for the newborns.
She is survived by her four children: son, Timothy (Samantha) of Tulsa, and step grandchild, Katelyn Williamson (Trevor) of Springdale, Arkansas; son Robert of Tulsa and grandchildren Jessica and Ryan Magie of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; son Joseph (Lisa) and step grandchildren Thomas, Gabrielle and Alexandra DeGeronimo of Lakeland, Florida; daughter Ann of Rogers, Arkansas, and grandchild Cody McCarty of Denver, Colorado; sister Jean Erickson of Atkinson, Illinois; brother Richard (Patricia) Neuleib of Nashua, Montana; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to the many friends and caregivers who made her later years comfortable.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Moore Funeral Homes of Tulsa. Words of comfort may be expressed at Moorefuneral.com
A service will be held on August 2, 10 a.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church, graveside following at Oak View Cemetery, both Albia, Iowa.
The family requests that any memorials be directed to Saint Simeon's Foundation, 3701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tulsa, OK 74106. Or on line at www.saintsimeons.org