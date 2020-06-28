× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 16, 1926-June 21, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Joan M. Hostens, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Senior Star at Elmore.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Joan was born on April 16, 1926, to Sebastian and Mabel Werthmann in Davenport, Iowa. Following her high school graduation, Joan went on to earn her Master's degree in teaching. Joan was a teacher for 41 years; teaching K -12 at St. Alphonsus and Our Lady of Lourdes, Ottumwa, Iowa, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Great Falls Montana High School, and Rock Island High School. After retiring from teaching, Joan was a Real Estate agent for a year and a half. She was united in marriage to Arthur Hostens on August 17, 1996; he preceded her in death in 2015.