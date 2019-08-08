August 15, 1944-August 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Joan M. Ray, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Joan was born on August 15, 1944, in Rock Island, the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Smith) Laing. She married Gary A. Ray on July 31, 1982, at Longview Park, Rock Island, he preceded her in the death on April 19, 2014. Joan worked in the administration/medical records department at Illini Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed NASCAR, playing games, collecting items, and traveling.
Joan is survived by her son, Douglas (Deborah) Sales, Rock Island, grandchildren, Michelle, Thomas, and Tyrelle Richardson, all of Rock Island, and Antonio Ankums, Ala.; great grandchildren, Adon Richardson, Zaelin Johnson, and Eliaz Johnson; nieces, Teresa (Don) Ware, Joy Rosenow, and Karen (Mike) Walters; and nephews, Roger Laing, Brad Pierson, Todd (Kelly) Laing, Ralph Laing, Jeremy Laing, and Morgan (Lisa) Laing. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Phillips; and brothers, Tom and R. Pete Laing.
