Joan Mathis

January 16, 1934 - August 7, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Joan Joyce Mathis, 86, passed away Thursday, August 7th, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine Hospital.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Joan was born on January 16, 1934, in Muscatine, Iowa, to George B.C. “Doc” and Sarah Dorothy (Ernst) Grosjean. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Charles Robert “Bob” Mathis on November 28th, 1953, at St. Mathias Church.

Joan was a Cub Scout leader and proud of the blue star in her window to show she was the block mother. She was the mother of the neighborhood, and the rock of her family. Joan was an AVON representative for 30 years and met many friends along the way. She enjoyed time spent at the family cabin on the Mississippi River and was always ready for a laugh and a good time. If you met Joan, you were a friend.