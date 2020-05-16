November 3, 1939-May 13, 2020
WASHINGTON, Iowa -- Joan Owens Wolford was born on November 3rd, 1939, in Washington, Iowa, to Doris and Albert Owens. She died of natural causes May 13th at the age of 80.
Joan grew up in Columbus Junction and graduated from Columbus Community High School in 1957. On October 26, 1957, she married Clifford Wolford in Lone Tree. The couple made their home in Buffalo where they raised four children before moving to the Wolford family farm in Davis City in 1978. Joan remained on the farm until Cliff’s death in 2012 before moving to Martensdale to be closer to family and later Windsor Manor in Indianola.
Joan was a school bus driver for 34 years for the Princeton and Central Decatur school districts. She loved listening to gospel and country music and enjoyed playing her organ as well. Joan loved playing cards and spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and was always making others laugh.
Joan is survived by her children, Chris (Marilyn) Wolford of Blue Grass; Julie (Craig) Snyder of St. Charles; Janie (Dennis) Bash of Donahue; and Curt (Wiebke) Wolford of Cameron, Mo., siblings Margey Kiesey of Davenport; Jean Hulen of Muscatine; Carol Buffington of Columbus Junction; and David Owens of Ainsworth, sister-in-law Charlotte Langstaff of Davenport, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff; and parents, Albert and Doris Owens.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
