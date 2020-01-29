ST. PETE BEACH, FL-Joan Rohlik Petitti was born in Aurora Illinois on June 16, 1933 to Ed and Helen Rohlik. She was the oldest of 5 girls and younger sister to half brother Bill Sullivan. Joan attended Northern Illinois University until she met and married the love of her life, Pasquale (Pat) Vito Petitti.

Joan was an avid reader and writer and wrote a column in the Catholic Messenger while her children were young. Joan and Pat raised five children in Clinton and the Quad Cities before retiring to St Pete Beach in in Florida in 1991. She fell in love with play writing and wrote over 40 one-act plays that were widely produced in the St Petersburg area. Joan loved the arts and was a docent at the Dali Museum for 15 years.