JoAnn Denklau

August 29, 2018
BLUE GRASS — JoAnn M. Denklau, 74 of Blue Grass passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf. Memorial services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, September 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport. Memorials in JoAnn's name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
JoAnn was born in 1944 in Davenpor to Arthur and Marguerite Vens. She was united in marriage to Dale Denklau on September 2, 1972, in Davenport; he passed away December 2017. JoAnn was a breast cancer survivor who participated in the Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure for many years. She loved going to live auctions and would visit every garage sale that she saw. Most of all, JoAnn loved to spend time with her family and friends, playing cards with them, or just sitting outside enjoying the nice weather.
Those left to honor her memory are her son, Mike (Lauren Maughan) Denklau; brothers Larry and Jerry (Judy) Vens; brother-in-law, Dana Denklau and her favorite pals, Muffin the dog and Buster the sheep. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Online condolences may be made to JoAnn's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.