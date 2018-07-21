August 4, 1932-July 17, 2018
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Joann (Jo) E. Pfiester, 85, of Rochester, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at The Homestead of Rochester, surrounded by her family.
Jo was born August 4, 1932, in Carroll, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Sophia (Sievers) Sporleder. She attended school in Lake City, Iowa. Jo grew up working on the family farm. She later met her true love, Henry (Hank) Pfiester, and they were married on June 14, 1956, in Lake City. They celebrated 52 years together before Hank passed away in 2009. They made their home and raised their children in Davenport. After their retirement, they resided in Florida and, in their later years, moved to Rochester, Minnesota, to be closer to family. Jo was an active volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Jo had a servant's heart, always looking out for others or lending a helping hand. She enjoyed gardening, baking and traveling. She was a wonderful hostess and loved inviting people into her home. She so valued and loved her family. One of her greatest joys was the recent arrival of her great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, David Pfiester of Ann Arbor, Michigan; her daughter, Mary (Kerry) Imming of Rochester; grandchildren, Megan and Rachel Pfiester, Laura (Jeffrey) Hanson and Jacob Imming; great- granddaughter, Katherine Hanson; her brother, Larry (Susan) Sporleder of Glendale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Verna Sporleder of Elk Horn, Iowa, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; brother, James Sporleder.
A memorial service to celebrate Jo's life will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 10 a.m. at The Homestead of Rochester Chapel 1900 Ballington Blvd. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at The Homestead. Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery next to her husband.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ericka Tung for wonderful care, kindness and compassion she gave Jo throughout the last 10 years. Mayo Home Hospice for always being there and guiding us through the last few months. Also, Homestead staff members who took extra time with Jo and always made her root beer floats.
Memorials are preferred to Mayo Home Hospice or The Salvation Army.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. To leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.