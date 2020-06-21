Joann Martha Stuhr

Born May 23, 1937, to Max and Martha (Paustian) Stuhr of rural Walcott, Iowa. Joann graduated with honors from Davenport High School in 1955. She earned her BA degree in mathematics from Cornell College in Mount Vernon where she was elected to Mortar Board, a senior honorary based on scholarship, leadership and service. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in 1965 from Cornell University in Ithica, N.Y., under the auspices of the National Science Foundation Scholarship. Joann dedicated herself to the teaching of mathematics by attending additional summer institutes at Case Western Reserve University, The University of Georgia, Carleton College, The University of Northern Iowa and Northern Arizona University.