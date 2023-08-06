JoAnn Woeckener-Sanders

July 29,1945 - July 25, 2023

JoAnn Woeckener-Sanders, 77, formerly of Rock Island, who most recently resided in North Port, Florida, passed away on July 25, 2023, in Florida.

There will be a private interment at Memorial Gardens in Rock Island for immediate family with a Celebration of life at the Milan American Legion on Saturday August 26, 2023,from noon-4 p.m.

JoAnn was born July 29, 1945 to Harry and Mildred (Wilkens) Dryoel in Rock Island. She resided in the Rock Island/Moline area most of her life. She retired from Norcross Footwear, the former Servus Rubber Co. after being employed there for more than 30 years. After she retired she continued to work part time cleaning offices, one of her favorites was Roth Pump in Milan. In 2019, she decided to move to Florida with her daughter.

She loved to dance, her most recent dance partner was Joe Krol of Silvis. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family.

She adored her 11 grandchildren: Nicole, Louis, Desiree, MaryAnn, Kyle, Colton, Talissa, Tatiana, Natasha, Derrick and Zachary. She also adored her eleven great-grandchildren: Nika, Rinley, Ascha, Elias, Mark, Lilly, Brylee, Kase, James, Eliyanna, Fox, and one on the way. She is survived by her children: Harry (Amanda) Johnson, Judy (John) Fuller, Tammy (Marcos) Xara and Beverly (Tim) Spates.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings: Harry Dryoel Jr., Walter(Butch) Dryoel, Judy Dryoel; husband, Jim Woeckener; and her best dance partner, Joe Krol.