Joanne Charlotte Krouse

July 22, 1932 - September 15, 2023

Joanne Charlotte Krouse, 91, passed away, September 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Heath-Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery.

Joanne was born July 22, 1932, to Arthur and Wilma (Hutchinson) Wakefield. When Joanne was four years-old, she tap danced and sang live for WHBF Radio at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Moline, Illinois. Her costumes were all homemade by her mother and grandmothers. During that time, she also tapped and sang at the Orangeman's Picnic held one-mile north of Preemption, Illinois.

Starting her teen years, she played the piano and organ for Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, Milan, Illinois, where she married Marvin Krouse in 1951, She taught Sunday school, and played hymns for church services for many years.

During her life, Joanne hand-sewed many lovely needlepoint pictures, embroidery, clothes for her family, and antique reproduction doll dresses. She helped the family's Reproduction Antique Doll business earn an invitation to the International Art Show in Tokyo, Japan. She won first place in the Lake Warren 4th of July pontoon parade by making all the reproduction costumes for her family in a "Gone with the Wind" theme. At the lake, Joanne was credited for catching the state record catfish, a 42lb catfish on a 7lb line.

For many years, Marvin and Joanne traveled the USA with their family, stopping to see many beautiful National Parks, and sites.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dianne Snell and Cherie Johnson; six grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; and son, Donald.

