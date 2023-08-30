Joanne Marie Wenndt

June 18, 1934 - August 26, 2023

Joanne Marie Wenndt, age 89 of Lowden, passed away peacefully at home in her favorite blue chair, surrounded by her family, on Saturday August 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with Reverend Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Joanne was born on June 18, 1934, in Bennett, Iowa, to Franz and Alma (Hensch) Klavemann. She was baptized on July 22, 1934, and was confirmed in the Christian faith on Palm Sunday in 1948. She was united in marriage to Reuben Wenndt on June 21, 1952. They were blessed with three children and 71 years of marriage.

Joanne was a stay-at-home mom, raising her children, and in later years worked at Schmidt's Poultry and J&J Grocery. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, embroidering, and car rides with Reuben. Special memories include a 60th Anniversary cruise to Alaska and a 70th Anniversary weekend party with the whole family.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Reuben; and their three children: Joleen (Randy) Porter of Spring Creek, Nevada, Rick (Diane) Wenndt of Kellogg, Iowa, and Joe (Janise) Wenndt of Lowden; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred Klavemann of Tipton.