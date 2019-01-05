Joanne S. Thomas

June 16, 1942-December 29, 2018
BASTIAN, Vir. - Joanne Sybil Dudley Thomas, 76, of Bastian, Vir., passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Princeton Community Hospital.
She was born in Falls Mills, Vir., and was the daughter of the late Bertha Sybil Phillips Dudley and James Hubert Dudley. She was a 1960 graduate of Graham High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at Radford College, Vir. She was a teacher in the Virginia and Illinois school systems. Joanne was married to Robert H. Thomas on August 19, 1967, in Bluefield, Vir. She attended Rocky Gap United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant brother, James Dudley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert H. Thomas of Bastian, Vir.; daughters: Kristin Michelle Emmendorfer (Thomas) of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Jennifer Anne McMillen (Ross) of Sutter, Ill.; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Alleigh, Taylor, William, Haydn and Adelaide; sisters: Jean Brown of Bluefield, Vir., Jan Ratliff of Seneca, S.C., and Dee Akers of Bastian, Vir.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Gap United Methodist Church with Rev. Rodney Lawson officiating. Interment will be Monday, January 7, at 1 p.m. at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL.
Friends visited with the family on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Rocky Gap United Methodist Church from 5-7 P p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Rocky Gap United Methodist Church or to Princeton Community Hospital: Oncology and CCU Departments.