May 15, 1934-November 10, 2018
BETTENDORF — Joanne Updegraff, 84, died Saturday, November 10, 2018, at her home in Bettendorf.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday November 17, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Inurnment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City.
Joanne Marie Sutton was born in Princeton, Illinois, on May 15, 1934, the daughter of Laurence and Marie (Page) Sutton. She spent her early childhood in Malden, Illinois. Her family moved to Princeton so Joanne could attend high school there. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1952. As a girl, Joanne enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and sports.
Joanne graduated from the University of Iowa in 1956 with a degree in physical education. It was at Iowa that she met her husband, Clarence M. Updegraff Jr. They were married in Princeton, Illinois, on August 20, 1955. After graduation, Joanne taught physical education at Horace Mann Elementary School in Iowa City.
Afterthe birth of their daughter, Lynn, Joanne became a full-time mother. Throughout Lynn's childhood, she was actively involved in organizations and activities that supported school and youth activities. This included Block Mothers (which she started in Bettendorf), PTA, Campfire Girls and Bettendorf High School Band Parents (serving as president). She was sure to attend any event that Lynn participated in, and often drove her to tournaments and lessons.
Joanne was a gifted athlete, enjoying tennis, golf, swimming and basketball. In part because she was not able to participate in organized sports as a girl (Illinois did not have girls high school sports when she grew up), she was a strong advocate for girls participating in both high school and collegiate sports. The Updegraff Family Scholarship at the University of Iowa provides financial support for women athletes.
She was very competitive and loved playing games, especially bridge. She was always willing to make a small wager on an Iowa football game.
Joanne was generous with her time, her talents and her treasure. She served on the Bettendorf Park Board from 1986 to 1996 and continued to support the Bettendorf Parks Foundation. She served on the board of the Scott County Humane Society, was a member of the University of Iowa President's Club, and gave generously to Asbury United Methodist Church, Community Foundation of the Great River Bend as well as the Genesis Foundation.
Joanne was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and Chapter JS, P.E.O.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ned Huffstodt; and her in-laws, Clarence and Erna Updegraff. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Henry Hardt; her granddaughter, Marie Hardt; her nephew, Brian Huffstodt, and her niece, Beth Pryor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bettendorf Park Foundation, Scott County Humane Society, the Updegraff Family Scholarship at the University of Iowa or Asbury United Methodist Church.
