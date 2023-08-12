Joe (Johannes) Jilderda

January 10, 1939 - August 9, 2023

Joe (Johannes) Jilderda, age 84, of rural Mt. Carroll, IL, passed away on August 9, 2023 at Allure Nursing Home, in Mt. Carroll, IL. A private graveside service will be held followed by a public Celebration of Life Gathering & Luncheon from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, at the Argo Fay United Methodist Church, rural Mt. Carroll.

Joe was born January 10, 1939, in Wouterswoude, Netherlands, the son of John and Henrietta (Vrieswijk) Jilderda. In 1953 he immigrated to the US with his family, first going to Crookston, Minnesota, then in 1957 his family moved to a farm near Chadwick. His future bride also immigrated from the Netherlands in 1960, when Joe was driving the car that picked her family up at the Mt. Carroll train stop. They formed a great friendship and on November 8, 1961, Joe married Sylvia Vrieswijk. They raised four daughters and celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Once in Carroll County, Joe farmed with family and also hauled milk for several other farmers. He also owned and operated Joe's Seed & Feed, supplying many area farmers. He was still enjoying farming in 2022, and proud that family would continue to farm the land. Joe and Sylvia were members of the Argo Fay United Methodist Church, where Joe also served on the Board of Trustees.

He loved being with his family and especially loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a typical stubborn Dutchman (said with a grin), and enjoyed the simple things in life, like travelling across the country with Sylvia, and having coffee with the guys at the "Woodland Cafe."

Joe will be dearly missed by his wife, Sylvia; his daughters, Sandra Jilderda (Russell Houzenga) of Mt. Carroll, Thea Saccasyn of Palm Harbor, Florida, Janice (Drew) Durward of Thomson, and Cora (Derrick) Artman of Thomson; 10 grandchildren, Anthony (Shelly) Houzenga, Richard (Montana) Houzenga, Kristen Houzenga, Sydney Saccasyn, Nicolas Saccasyn, Kara Durward (Kaleb Hermeyer), Kimberly (David) Luepkes, Bailey Durward, Megan (Alex) Haffey, and Brody Artman (Deni Davis); 10 great-grandchildren, Gunner, Rylan, Decklynn, Konner, Toby, Ember, Quinn, Autumn, Ruby, and Westley; and two brothers, Fred (Shirley) Jilderda of Durand and Mint (Carol) Jilderda of Mt. Carroll. Joe is preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Tom (Marsha) Jilderda and Miner (Margo) Jilderda.