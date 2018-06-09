January 18, 1942-June 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joe L. Brown, 76, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on January 18, 1942, in Des Moines, Joe was the son of Richard and Rachel Brown. In January 1964, he married Sharon Palmer. They divorced in 1976.
Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a happy, positive and giving person.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Richard Brown and Cary (Mel) Brown, both of Davenport, and Crystal Dominque of New York; grandchildren, Audriauna, Jake, Emma, Julie, Kevin, Micha and Rebekah; great-grandchild, Adelyn; brothers, Jim and Jerry Green; sisters, Delores Whisenand and Patty Green-Wailand.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
