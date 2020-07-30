February 9, 1929-July 28, 2020

MUSCATINE — JoeAnn Lockwood, 91, of Muscatine, passed to glory peacefully at Lutheran Living on July 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in JoeAnn's name. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

She was born on February 9, 1929, to Cyril and Naomi (Brown) Dale. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. She married Gene Mittman and they had one son, Dale Gene. They later divorced. JoeAnn later married Rebel Lockwood, a member of the United States Air Force on August 11, 1962.

They were stationed all across the U.S. including South Carolina, Missouri, California and Texas. During the Vietnam War they were stationed in Manila and had the opportunity to travel in Southeast Asia.

After their retirement from the service they returned to Muscatine where JoeAnn babysat for many beautiful children in her home. Many of these children continue to consider JoeAnn as a grandmother and visited her during her final illness.