February 9, 1929-July 28, 2020
MUSCATINE — JoeAnn Lockwood, 91, of Muscatine, passed to glory peacefully at Lutheran Living on July 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in JoeAnn's name. Online condolences may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
She was born on February 9, 1929, to Cyril and Naomi (Brown) Dale. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. She married Gene Mittman and they had one son, Dale Gene. They later divorced. JoeAnn later married Rebel Lockwood, a member of the United States Air Force on August 11, 1962.
They were stationed all across the U.S. including South Carolina, Missouri, California and Texas. During the Vietnam War they were stationed in Manila and had the opportunity to travel in Southeast Asia.
After their retirement from the service they returned to Muscatine where JoeAnn babysat for many beautiful children in her home. Many of these children continue to consider JoeAnn as a grandmother and visited her during her final illness.
JoeAnn was active in the Moose and maintained many lifetime friends through that and other organizations. JoeAnn and Rebel were avid bowlers and after retirement they participated in bowling tournaments around the country.
JoeAnn loved to go out to eat and Friday morning breakfasts with friends were the highlight of her week.
Being a lover of travel JoeAnn, at age 89, made her dream trip to Alaska on a cruise.
Until the last two months of her life, JoeAnn was able to live independently in her home in large part thanks to the love and support of her neighbors, Donna and Daryl Vanderhorn and Larry and Rita Driscoll.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rebel Lockwood; son, Dale Mittman; and special friend, Marvin Stolley.
She is survived by her grandson, Cody Mittman and significant other, Heather McClure and great-grandson, Daeton Mittman.
