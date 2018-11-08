Joel D. Harter
November 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joel D. Harter died peacefully in the home, surrounded by family and friends, on November 4, 2018, in Davenport at the age of 57 after a long struggle with cancer. Joel was born on January 4, 1961, in Davenport to Bill and Ruth Harter.
Joel is survived by his mother, Ruth Harter, of Davenport; his sons, Jon Harter, of Camanche, Iowa, and Daniel Mapel of Buffalo; his brother, Rick Harter of Marietta, Georgia; his sister, Linda (Tom) Burgmeier of Rogers, Arkansas; and his significant other, Brenda Willet-Hatayama, who was always by his side up to his time of death.
Joel is preceded in death by his father, Bill Harter, of Davenport.
Joel will be dearly missed by his former band members.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 9, at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Joel has been cremated, per his request. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joel's life.
