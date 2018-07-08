Joel Pratt

August 28, 1945 - July 6, 2018
BLUE GRASS - Joel Patrick Pratt, 72, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Joel was born in Lansing, Mich., on August 28, 1945, to Kendall and Evelyn (Holmes) Pratt.
Joel graduated from Venice High School, Venice, Calif., in 1963. Joel married Joan Willette on March 30, 1967, in Hayward, Calif. He retired from Feralloy Foundry in Stockton, Calif., in 2005.
He was a member of Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, the Teamsters and Warehousemen's Unions.
He enjoyed bowling and was a sports fanatic, especially professional football.
Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Blue Grass Cemetery.
Joel is survived by his wife Joan of Blue Grass, daughter Cassandra (Ross) Goff of Modesto, Calif., son Patrick (Carolyn) Pratt of Davenport, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Diana McAfee, and brother Dennis Pratt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church in his memory.
