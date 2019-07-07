John A. Tacker

June 10, 1953-July 1, 2019
ANDALUSIA, Iowa - John Albert Tacker, 66, of Andalusia, formerly of Moline, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
John was born June 10, 1953, in Moline to Albert and Jacqueline (Perry) Tacker. He married Lauren Baxter on February 20, 2010, in Moline.
John retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after a long career as a Command Ombudsman and Labor Relations Specialist. After retirement, John followed his dream and become an Attorney, working as Vice President and Corporate General Counsel for Charles F. Day and Associates LLC in Davenport, Iowa.
John was an adjunct professor of human resources and business law at St. Ambrose University, Eastern Iowa Community College, and Black Hawk Community College. He was a recognized member of the Black Hawk College Alumni Hall of Fame.
John valued a lifelong pursuit of higher education. He earned dual bachelor's degrees in Business and Computer Science Software and Engineering from Marycrest College, and an MBA from St. Ambrose University. He went on to receive his post-doctoral Master of Laws from St. Thomas University School of Law. He was also a proud member of Mensa.
John had a passion for community support and taught Firefighter safety courses at Rock Island and Moline, worked as an auxiliary police officer at the Rock Island Arsenal, and served on the Rockridge High School Board of Education. John earned a Black Belt in the martial art of Kuk Sool Won, taught self-defense classes, was an avid guitar player and was at one time a member of the band Dead Flowers.
Survivors include his wife, Lauren; children, Jason (Cindy) Tacker, Fort Mill, SC, Jennifer Tacker, Rock Island and Jonathan "Jacob" Tacker, Taylor Ridge; step-children, Ben D'Avanza, Dallas, Texas, and Mia D'Avanza, Jackson Heights, N.Y., grandchildren, Zachary, Hailee, Mariah, Logan, Isabella, Aven and Ashten; great-granddaughter, Za'miyah; sisters, Linda (Steve) Buchanan, Bettendorf and Rebeccah Tacker, Kansas; brothers, Jerry (Wendy) Tacker, Florida and Brian Tacker, Springfield, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nick; granddaughter, Emily; grandson, Issac; stepson, Alex and niece, Ryan.
