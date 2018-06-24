September 28, 1939 - June 20, 2018
BETTENDORF - John “Bob” Bateman, age 78, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at his home.
Bob was born on September 28, 1939 in Farragut, Iowa, to Marion and Dorotha (Jackson) Bateman. He was united in marriage to Joyce Annan on June 7, 1959, in Coin, Iowa. He received his B. S. in Education from Iowa State University in 1961.
Bob began his AAA career on June 1, 1961 and served various capacities within the organization. Prior to the merger of AAA Iowa and AAA Minnesota, January 1, 1997, he was President and CEO of AAA Iowa for ten years. Bob was a member of the Board of Directors and served as President/CEO of Motor Club of Iowa Insurance Company and Motor Club Special Services, Inc.
Bob was on various AAA National committees including the AAA Hearing Board, Travel Services Advisory Board, Insurance Services Advisory Board and the Service Quality & Performance Standards Committee. Bob also served as a Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. On a regional level, Bob was a member of the Board of Directors of the Midwest Conference, Midwest Auto Clubs, Inc. and Home & Away, a regional AAA Club publication.
Locally, Bob was a member of the Board of Directors of the Scott County Regional Authority and the Davenport Country Club. He served as President and Board member of the Bettendorf Chamber of Commerce, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Quad Cities Better Business Bureau and the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary Club. He was also a Director of Firstar Bank, Davenport and a member of Davenport Gyros. He enjoyed sports, finance, golfing, traveling, spending winters in Arizona, but especially the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce; a daughter, Deborah (Mike) Orth of Davenport; a son, Robert (Karen) Bateman of Scottsdale, Ariz.; a brother, Don Bateman and a sister, Marilyn Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.