MAQUOKETA - John C. Bybee, 66, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and formerly of San Juan, Puerto Rico, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Maquoketa Care Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at noon Friday, June 29, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois, with military honors.
John Calvin Bybee was born on June 9, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, to John Joseph and Joan (Finch) Bybee. He was a 1970 graduate of Davenport West High School, where he excelled not only scholastically but athletically as a member of the track team. After high school, he was called upon to serve his country with the U.S. Army. He received training at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone as a translation specialist. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Iowa majoring in Spanish and Business before beginning a career in the plastics industry. He first worked for Cadillac Plastic (later Sabic Polymershapes) in Davenport, Iowa, as part of the salesarehouse staff and then was promoted to branch manager transferring to Charlotte, North Carolina, and later to San Juan, Puerto Rico, retiring in 2015.
John spoke fluent Spanish and volunteered as an ESL tutor while living in Charlotte. He was an avid reader interested in politics, history, and economics. In his younger years he enjoyed league softball and had loved to golf prior to sustaining a shoulder injury. He moved back to Iowa in 2017.
Those left to honor John's memory include a brother, Dr. Jerald (Caroline) Bybee of Maquoketa, Iowa; a sister, Annette (Michael) McMahon of Arvada, Colo.; and several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and three aunts. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Jackson County.
