July 19, 1941-March 11, 2019
DAVENPORT - John C. Decker, 77, of Davenport, passed away March 11, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a long but courageous battle with ALS.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the ALS Association or to a local charity of choice.
John was born July 19, 1941, to Dr. C. E. Decker and Louise (Farmer) Decker in Davenport, Iowa. On August 12, 1966, he married Sue Moeller. John earned his Bachelor's Degree from Lawrence University in 1963 and his MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. John was an executive at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company for over 25 years before he retired. John was an avid cook, and he loved to create elaborate meals (especially Thanksgiving dinner) for his family and friends. He also loved traveling, reading, music, and, despite their occasional protests, taking his children to the theater.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sue; children: John (Janet) Decker Jr., Ed (Courtney) Decker, and Katy Decker; grandchildren: Ellie, Evan, and Ryan Decker; brother Lee Decker; and several nieces and nephews. He also surrounded himself with many wonderful, caring friends throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Decker.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook for their care and compassion.
