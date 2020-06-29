× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1944-June 27, 2020

SILVIS -- John C. Neels, 75, Silvis, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. The services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Public Visitation is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are asked to respect social distancing, and wear face-coverings. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, where he was a member.

John was born on August 15, 1944, in Delhart, Texas, the son of Robert and Velma (Clarke) Neels. He married Sandy Hynd on May 9, 1964, at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, Moline. John worked for Illinois Oil Products, Rock Island, and retired in 1980 as a Welder from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. He was proud of being a mechanic and loved fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandy, his mother Velma, sister Donna, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his body guard, Simba.