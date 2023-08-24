John Charles Caldwell

August 28, 1926 - August 19, 2023

John Charles Caldwell, a resident of Rock Island for 45 years, passed away on August 19, 2023, nine days short of his 97th birthday.

He was born August 28, 1926 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the oldest of the four sons of Howard and Cecil (nee Sipe) Caldwell. He attended elementary school and high school in Latrobe, where he met his future wife, Clara Jane Tovo, when he was seven and she was four, though they did not begin dating until much later.

At Latrobe High School, he was elected sophomore class president, was a sprinter on the track team, won prizes in debate and American history, and was a member of the National Honor Society. In January of 1945, he was inducted into the United States Navy, and served aboard the USS Mississippi until his discharge in August 1946.

After his discharge from the Navy, he attended and graduated from St. Vincent College in Latrobe. On November 24, 1948, he and Clara were married. After his graduation from St. Vincent, they moved to Philadelphia, where he earned Masters degrees from University of Pennsylvania (American Studies) and Drexel Institute of Technology (Library Science).

His main life's work was as an academic librarian, first at Drew University, Madison, New Jersey, California Lutheran College, Thousand Oaks, California, Stanislaus State College, Turlock, California, and finally at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois. He also taught American Literature, and finished his career as an American History professor at Augustana. He retired in 1992. After retirement, he began researching and writing about William Findley, who was a Western Pennsylvania congressman.

He and Clara were the parents of Nathan Earl, Christina Marie, and Michael John Caldwell. He was an extraordinary dad, never missing a ball game, track meet or school activity. He instilled into all his children his love of reading by reading to them on a nightly basis.

He and Clara enjoyed camping, hiking, music, family time, and bird watching from the back porch. Over a number of years, they hiked the Pennsylvania portion of the Appalachian trail, and each of them hiked the Grand Canyon multiple times. During the mid 1970s, John got started collecting Rhinos. He had well over 100 by 2020, when he started giving some away in the spirit of downsizing.

John was a lifelong Lutheran, most recently a very active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island, and an associate member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Oak Park. He and Clara lived in Rock Island from 1975 to 2020, when they moved to Oak Park, Illinois, to be closer to family.

His beloved Clara preceded him in death on July 3, 2022, after 73 years of marriage. Two brothers: Roger Caldwell and Howard Caldwell, Jr., also predeceased him.

He is lovingly remembered by his brother, David Caldwell (Audrey); his three children: Nathan (Terri Fischer), Christina, and Michael; grandchildren: Charity (Guillermo Vazquez) Caldwell, Corrielle (Renuka Rajagopal) Caldwell, Lucas Hood, Chiana Caldwell, and Coren William Caldwell; great-grandchildren: Hayden Caldwell, Ascencion Vazquez and Miguel John Vazquez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held October 7, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501-7th Avenue, Rock Island.

Inurnment will be in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, summer of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.