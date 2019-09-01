September 26, 1934-August 28, 2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of John E. Andersen, 84, of Davenport will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the mortuary.
Mr. Andersen died on the Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
John Edward Andersen was born on September 26, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Donald and Virginia (Arey) Andersen. Following his graduation from high school, he went on to serve in the United States Army. On June 2, 1957, he married Doris J. Easton in Calamus, Iowa. He retired in 1995 from the Addresograph-Multigraph Corporation after 33 years of employment. In his retirement, he enjoyed working in the yard and tending his gardens, and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving members of the family include - his Wife: Doris of Davenport; 3 Sons: Dave (Connie) Andersen, Don (Deb) Andersen, and Rich (Tina) Andersen all of Davenport; a Sister: Shirley (Tom) Hutchinson of Bentonville, Ark; 6 Grandchildren: Jeremy, Lacey, Sydney, Bryan, Shane and Connor; and 4 Great-grandchildren: Presley, Blayke, Haydden, Mia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Jessica.
Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Colins.com.