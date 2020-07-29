December 19, 1956-July 27, 2020

MUSCATINE -- John E. Buttgen, 63, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island.

Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Living Senior Campus and the Muscatine chapter of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

John was born on December 19, 1956, in Muscatine, the son of Francis and Maxine Sadel Buttgen.

He was a proud member of the Muscatine High School graduating class of 76!

John retired, a few years ago, after a long association with Crossroads, Inc.

John is survived by his brother, Dave and sister-in-law Shelley Buttgen of Berryville, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents.