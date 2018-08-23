April 24, 1938-August 20, 2018
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — John E. Osborne, 80, of West Burlington, Iowa, died at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Born April 24, 1938, in Burlington, he was the son of William Harold and Margaret Marie (Fitzgerald) Osborne. On Sept. 29, 1956, he married Carolyn K. Peterson in Burlington.
John graduated from BHS in 1956. John started his career as a tool & die maker by trade. He worked in management positions for Coppes-Murray in Burlington, Caterpillar in Mount Joy, and finished his career retiring from Burlington Northern Railroad in West Burlington.
John enjoyed serving as a volunteer fireman for many years in Blue Grass. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge 579, coached sports for his children and was an avid Hawkeye, Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He has filled our lives with joy and will be missed by so many.
Survivors include Carolyn, his wife of 62 years; two daughters, Dawn (Junior) Sweeney of Blue Springs, Missouri, Angela (Brent) Hicks of Celina, Texas; one son, Darl (Diane) Osborne of Davenport; six grandchildren, Brent, Theresa, Dustin, Danielle, Darrin “Biggie Boy," Taylor “TJ;" seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ava, Vincent, Joey, Elena, Chris Jr., Marcus; two brothers, William Jr. and James of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard, Robert; and one sister, Shirley.
The funeral service for John Osborne will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018, at Lunning Chapel. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at Lunning Chapel.
A memorial has been established for West Burlington Fire Department training program.