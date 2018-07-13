June 1, 1953-July 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — John Edward White, 65, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 16, 2018, at noon at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with a visitation two hours prior to service. Visitation will also be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
John was born on June 1, 1953, to Virgil and Johnadine (Alsman) White in Davenport. He was united in marriage to Donna Meinhardt on January 27, 1996, in New York. He worked at Alcoa in Davenport and Texas for many years as an industrial electrician, and later a safety trainer and new hire trainer. He was the last retiree from Alcoa.
John enjoyed researching genealogy. He was very active in the Boy Scouts where he held many titles, IBEW, United Way and Quad-City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. He loved and cherished his children and, especially, his grandchildren. He loved to laugh and would always stand up for what was right. He was very active with Adventure Christian Community and played guitar in church bands.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna; children, Christina (Anthony) Brasher, Joshua White, Daniel (Lauren) White, Cassandra Mea, Susanna (J.R.) Castro; grandchildren, Jayvin White, Cooper White, River Brasher, Kaitlyn Castro, Alice Lee White, and Harlan White; siblings, Jeff (Nancy) White, Jolene (Steve) Lierly, Karen (Matt) Ring; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Nancy White, Johnadine and Bernard Hanten; and his brother, Bernard “Buddy” Hanten.