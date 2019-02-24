July 1, 1947-February 19, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - John Ellis, 71, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at home with his loving partner by his side on February 19, 2019.
Honoring his request, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date followed by interment at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Memorials may be left to Disabled American Veterans. Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
John was born July 1, 1947, in Davenport, the son of Robert and Geraldine (Collins) Ellis. He attended school in Davenport and graduated from Assumption High School. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran where he served on the aircraft carrier USS America working on hydraulics of attack aircraft during the Vietnam War. John worked at Caterpillar in Mt. Joy and then later retired from Chrysler Motors in Detroit.
Survivors include his children Angela Ellis of Las Vegas, Adam Ellis of Seattle, sisters, Roberta (Bill) Flaherty, Susan Ellis, Evelyn (Dick) Plambeck, Marion (Bert) Thomas and loving domestic partner, Ramona.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Genesis in home hospice team for their 10 months of kind, loving, supportive and exceptional care. We love you all!
Condolences may be sent to www.RaffertyFunerals.com