John F. Davis

John was born on April 30, 1998, in Darlington, Wis., to Scott and Susan (Cassel) Davis. He attended DeWitt Elementary and Pleasant Valley middle and high school. John enjoyed vacationing with his sisters, working with his dad on the Donahue Farm, his visits from all of his cousins and playing with his spaniel, Bubba. John held an indelible skill to make people smile, young or old. He was an extraordinary son, brother and dreamer who was a huge Star Wars fan and enjoyed gaming, creating with his Legos and building his own computer. Money meant nothing to John other than means to enjoy Legos and video games, which he often gifted to friends and donated to area nonprofits. He slayed villains in the games as a way to block out pain from Myhre Syndrome and the untreatable seizures caused by his brain tumors, which struck him in the prime of life at age 17. Seventeen doctors and top-notch surgeons for five years were unable to reverse the storm. John would want us to learn to cherish our loved ones and pets during the short time we have on this earth. John devoutly believed in Heaven and Angels even though he was unable to attend services at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire due to his condition. He was proud of his first-place win in the Photography Show at Navy Pier in Chicago. The “Night to Shine” event was the highlight of his high school career.