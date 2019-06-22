December 19, 1968-June 18-2019
ROCK ISLAND - John Franklin Monroe, III, 50, of Rock Island passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, to be reunited with the Lord.
John was born December 19, 1968, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Brenda Strickland Monroe and the late John F. Monroe, Jr. Orr’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
John graduated from Davenport North High School in 1987. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy ranking as E3.
He served in Operation Desert Storm as well as countless numbers of other overseas missions. He served his country extremely well as a very proud and fearless sailor.
John was united in marriage to Stephanie Farrell in 1991, although a bachelor upon his death. From this union, his son, Devin was born.
John enjoyed many facets of his life including his humorous gift of gab, following the Chicago Cubs and Bears, golfing, and spending time with his family.
He also enjoyed service people – his last employment before his illness was being at T.G.I. Fridays in Moline, Ill.
He leaves behind his loving son, Devin Farrell, his loving niece, Sydney Monroe, mother, Brenda Strickland Monroe, grandmother, Etta Mae Strickland, and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousin, and friends.
Preceding him in death are his father, John F. Monroe, Jr., brother, Mark A. Monroe, grandparents, John and Velma Monroe, Caldwell Strickland and uncles, Dennis and Gregory Monroe and Benton Johnson, Sr.
His funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, East Moline with Pastor P. W. Harris officiating. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, Ill.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Online condolences may left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.