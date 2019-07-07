{{featured_button_text}}
John F. Solbrig

September 26, 1936-July 4, 2019

DAVENPORT - John “Fred” Fredric Solbrig, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services.

John was born on September 26, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of John & Harriet (Fawcett) Solbrig. He was employed at Farmall up until his retirement, and was a member of the N.R.A. and Ducks Unlimited. In his younger days, he enjoyed waterfowl hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters; Randy (Steve) Wulf, of Le Claire, Iowa, and Nancy Solbrig of the Quad Cities; Grandchildren, Jamie, Tony, and Cory; and great grandchildren, Danielle, and and Dylan; a sister, Justine Solbrig, and a brother, Tim (Betsy) Solbrig.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed while visiting his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John F. Solbrig
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.