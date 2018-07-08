John Fuller

October 7, 1930 - July 1, 2018
DAVENPORT- John George Fuller, 87, a resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. A private family burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, for the benefit of Parkinson's research.
George was born on October 7, 1930, in Muscatine, the son of Edward and Helen (Black) Fuller. On June 13, 1959, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he married Mary Ann Travelstead. For 59 years, George thought Ann was the sun the moon and the stars.
After graduating from St. Ambrose University in 1952, George served his country in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956. After an honorable discharge, he returned to his position with Inland Steel Company. George enjoyed a 35-year career as a sales executive working in Chicago, New Orleans, St. Paul and Davenport. He was later employed by Twin Bridge Destruction and Metal Service Inc. George was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Davenport Gyro Club, The Outing Club, and the American Legion. He was past president of St. Ambrose University Alumni Association and a member of the President's Club.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Ann; children, Helen (Michael) Griffin of Aurora, Illinois, Tracey (Michael) Long of Powell, Ohio, Molly Fuller of Richmond, Virginia, Eric Fuller of Bettendorf, and Amy Fuller of Davenport; grandchildren, Hugh, Jillian and Greer Griffin, Riley and Megan Long and Keeley Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Arthur Fuller.
Condolences may be made to George's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.