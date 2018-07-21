October 18, 1929-July 18, 2018
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — John G. Deery Sr., 88, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born October 18, 1929, in Darlington, Wisconsin, the son of John H. and Minna (Gunner) Deery. John married Marlene Heiser on May 29, 1954, in Plain, Wisconsin. John graduated from Darlington High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1948-51. He was founder and owner of the Deery Automotive Group for over 60 years. John was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, Iowa Auto Dealers Association, Knights of Columbus, and a founding father of Community National Bank.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Deery, of Cedar Falls; his two sons, John (Jodi) Deery Jr. and Dan (Julie) Deery, both of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Edith (Don) Sankey, of Rockford, Illinois; his nephew, Brad (Jeanne) Deery, of Burlington, Iowa; and many other nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hugh and Dan Deery, and three sisters, Susan McKimmey, Dorothy “Dot” Ward and Gertrude “Gert” Peters.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where there will also be a 6 p.m. vigil service and time of sharing. Visitation also one hour before service Monday at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Memorials may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Western Home Communities.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS.
