John Gasser

October 25, 1941-September 5, 2018
BURLINGTON — John Arnold Gasser, 76, of Burlington died at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Born on October 25, 1941, in Dexter, Missouri, he was the son of Oscar and Opal Gasser. He married Mary Ann Kneedy on December 10, 1963, in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2010.
John graduated from Louisville (Kentucky) High School. He worked at Alcoa for 38 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish. He also belonged to Knights of Columbus and was a union member. He enjoyed watching television, riding his golf cart, grilling, family cruises and dearly loved his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy (Douglas) Beavers of Burlington, and Christine Bichler of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; two sons, Michael (Ellen) Gasser of La Harpe, Illinois, and Ed (Amy) Gasser of Fishers, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Warren Snook, Hannah Snook, Emily Beavers, Courtney Janotta, Justin Bichler, Jarrod Bichler, James Gasser and Kathryn Gasser; his mother, Opal Gasser of Memphis, Tenessee; sister, Anita (James) Richardson of Memphis; and brother, David Gasser of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife; son, Stephen; and a brother.
The funeral service for Mr. Gasser will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Lunning Chapel. The Rev. Dan Dorau will officiate. Family will receive friends, 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private family interment will be at a later date in Burlington Memorial Park.