May 8, 1964-January 5, 2020

MUSCATINE — John H. Doak, 55, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with military honors provided by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County, Inc. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of John. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

John H. Doak was born on May 8, 1964, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of John and Judy (Blake) Doak. John served in the United States Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Jenny Tucker and later divorced. John worked at Blain's Farm and Fleet and then later worked at AllSteel. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, games with family, trivia, photography, riding motorcycles and watching biographies on the History channel, but most of all, John loved to spend time with his family.