John H. Niers

John H. Niers, 71, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per his request cremation rites have been accorded. Following the cremation he will be inurned at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

John was born on September 26, 1951 in the Netherlands to John and Bernadina Niers. John and his family immigrated to the United States in 1956. He was a 1969 graduate of Burbank High School. Following high school, he enlisted with the United States Army and served for six years. John married Carolyn Metcalfe on April 27, 1974 in Burbank, California. Shortly after their two children were born John and Carolyn moved to Davenport. John became an official United States Citizen in the early 1980's. While in Davenport, John worked as a Medical Assistant at St. Luke's Hospital in the Pathology Department. He later went on to work at Vera French as Administrative Staff and retired from Vera French after 27 years in June of 2014. John also enjoyed driving limos for Luxury Limousines. He enjoyed watching movies, going on vacation with his family, and spending time with his pets. John was an excellent joke teller and his jokes will be greatly missed.