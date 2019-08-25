June 30, 1941-August 22, 2019
MILAN - John “Jack” R. Wilson, 78, of Milan, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Ave., Moline. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by the Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made in care of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Jack was born in Rock Island on June 30, 1941, a son of James and Grace Kemp Wilson. He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Alleman High School and met Rosemary Chiappazzi whom he married April 25, 1964, in Erie, Pa. Together, they settled in Moline and raised four children. Rosemary preceded him in death on January 11, 2009.
Jack married Pamella “Sue” Roberts on June 30, 2012, in Davenport, Iowa, where he gained 3 step-sons.
Jack worked 25 years as a building maintenance supervisor for the City of Moline. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, Moline American Legion Post 246 and the Gold Wing Touring Association. He enjoyed traveling the World, riding motorcycles, collecting eagles and anything John Wayne. He was also a huge Johnny Mathis fan and smooth jazz fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sue Wilson, Milan; children, John K. (Angela) Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, Michele (Shane) McKee, Coal Valley, Theresa (Donavon) Day, Pensacola, Fla., and Joseph M. (Heather) Wilson, Painesville, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Marietta (Louie) Peterson, Rock Island; and 3 step-sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Nicholas Wilson.
