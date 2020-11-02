MILAN -- John “Jack” W. Jones, Jr., 90, of Milan, Ill., passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Private graveside services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting with arrangements.

Jack was born June 25, 1930, in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of John, Sr. and Rebecca Allen Jones. He married Armeta M. Young on November 25, 1950, in Milan. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2015.

Jack retired from Dohrn Transfer Co., Teamsters Local 371, both of Rock Island, and the Village of Milan. His memberships included of Knights of Pythias 477, Eureka Lodge 69, A.F. & A.M., Moline Consistory, Rock Island Conservation Club, Callmakers and Collectors Association, and an honorary member of the Blackhawk Fire Department.

Jack was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and stock car racing.