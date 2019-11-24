February 16, 1953-November 22, 2019

COAL VALLEY - John L. Bell, 66, of Coal Valley, retired Circuit Court Judge of the 14th Circuit, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 22, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Quad City Crime Stoppers.

John was born February 16, 1953, in Davenport, the son of John A. and Bernice (Beyer) Bell. He married Donna Chumbley on July 15, 2006, in Moline.

John retired from the Circuit Court Judge 14th Circuit in 2014. He graduated from Law School in 1982 and began his legal career at Shoede, Bell, Scott and Panousis Law Firm.

John was proud serving as President of Crime Stoppers, serving on the Board at Unity Point Health, Robert Young Center, CADS and Optimist Club. He enjoyed golfing and wagering on athletic events. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Cardinal fan.