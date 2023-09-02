John M. Crampton IV

January 12, 1974—August 29, 2023

Funeral services for John M. Crampton IV, 49, of Silvis, Illinois, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, Illinois. Burial will be in Glennwood Cemetery, Coal Valley, Illinois. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Crampton passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

John was born January 12, 1974, in Moline, Illinois, the son of John M. and Melba Kelley Crampton III. He was a graduate of Moline High School. He worked for United Storage as the manager of rental properties. John loved design and art work, as he had worked in that field for many years.

Survivors include his father, John (Sue) Crampton III, Hampton, Illinois; brother, Joshua Crampton, Sarasota, Florida; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Melba; grandparents: Ken and Gertrude Kelley, and Jack and Ellen Crampton.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Illinois.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.