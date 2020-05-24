John Mathias Nolan

He was the second son of Roger W and Lulu (Warner) Nolan. Shortly after his birth, his family returned to their hometown of Davenport, Iowa, where John was raised. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy as a valedictorian of the class of 1950. He then attended St. Ambrose College for two years, majoring in pre-engineering. He transferred to the University of Notre Dame, where he received an engineering degree (cum laude) in 1955. While finishing up his engineering courses, he simultaneously entered the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he received a law degree in 1957. He was admitted to the Iowa Bar in 1957 and shortly thereafter, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Davenport, Iowa, and was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Murray. Together they raised six children: Amy(Joe) Burkot, Mercersburg, Pa.; Peter (Debbie)Nolan, Carver, Minn.; Jane(Manny) Abascal Altadena, Calif.; Betsy Nolan (David Leiva) Davenport, Iowa; Tom Nolan Chicago, Ill.; and Carrie (John) Geoghegan Chicago, Ill. He had sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.