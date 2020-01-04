November 15, 1962-January 1, 2020

BETTENDORF -- John O. Dunbar, 57, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020,, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Olin Dunbar was born November 15, 1962, in Moline Illinois, the son of Olin & Verna (Muellerleile) Dunbar. John graduated from Bettendorf High School and the University of Iowa with degrees in Mass Communications and Journalism. John had made the Dean's List all four years he attended.

John was a great lover of music, especially jazz and he was a charter member of the Catfish Jazz Society. John was a kind and gentle man who led a simple life and loved his family. He enjoyed golf, poetry, reading and plants. One of his poems was published in “Lyrical Iowa”. In his earlier years, he excelled at athletics, especially in basketball.