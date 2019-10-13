December 8, 1966-October 5, 2019
DAVENPORT - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John P. Graham, Jr., 52, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Burial will be National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial bench that will be placed in the Spring.
John passed away of natural causes, Saturday, October 5, 2019.
John Paul Graham was born December 8, 1966, in Moline, Illinois, a son of John P. Sr., and Judy R. (Vaccaro) Graham. John graduated in 1986 from West High School and attended Scott Community College. John proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.
John enjoyed bowling, fishing, karate and riding his bike.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Judy (Bud) Huney, and his siblings, Annette (Frank) Horvath, Angela (Michael) Logan, and Jennifer Bock all of Davenport, and Guy Graham, Port Angeles, Washington; his grandmother, Bernadette Vaccaro, Davenport; his nieces and nephews, Lucas (Emma Young) Dengler, Caleb and Jordan Horvath, Ryan and Lauren Logan, Alex Bock all of Davenport, and Nicholas Bock, San Antonio, Texas; his aunts and uncles, Charlene Bailey, James, David and Jeffrey Vaccaro, Phillip and Lories Graham, Bob and Carlene Graham, Dale and Barb Graham; and many loving cousins.
John was preceded in death by his father, John P. Graham, paternal grandparents, Paul and Lucille Graham, maternal grandfather, Dr. Charles Vaccaro, uncle Chuck Vaccaro and aunt Rosemary Graham.
Special thanks to Father Jake Griener and Sharon Horvath for their support during this time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.