October 26, 1939-March 26, 2020
BETTENDORF -- John Paul Golinvaux, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away March 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
John was born October 26, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Dr. Vincent Golinvaux and Catherine (Carlon) Golinvaux. He attended grade school and high school in Waterloo, Iowa, graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and earned a Master's in Business Administration from Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois.
John spent 6 months in the Army Reserve while living in Chicago and Milwaukee. He married Maureen E Allison on April 20, 1968 in Greene, Iowa. They have celebrated over 50 years of marriage.
You have free articles remaining.
John began his professional career in industrial sales with Anaconda Copper and Brass in Chicago and Neptune Meter in Carmel, Indiana. Soon thereafter he found his passion as an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, starting a franchise with Noble Romans Pizza and moved his family to Iowa, where it all began. For the next 3 decades he was a pioneering franchisee with Pizza Hut and St. Louis Bread Company (Panera).
John was passionate about spending time with his family, enjoyed travel, skiing and sailing. He was an aviation enthusiast and a pilot for 25 years. He believed in giving back and was an active contributor in his community. John served on the Mercy Hospital, YMCA and Junior Achievement boards. He was a passionate supporter of Make a Wish, A Special Wish Chicago and the Honor Flight Network foundations. Maureen and John were instrumental in developing a national literacy program in the late 80's through Pizza Hut, called BOOK-IT encouraging children to read.
Those left to honor John's memory include his wife, Maureen of Bettendorf, children: Kelly Schroeder, St, Louis, Missouri, John (Susan) Golinvaux, Denver, Colorado, Mike (Michelle) Golinvaux, St. Louis, Missouri and Brian (Travis Larson) Golinvaux, Chicago, Illinois, and 10 grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papa". His brother Jerry (Charlotte) Golinvaux resides in Wayzata, Minnesota and Tucson, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.