October 26, 1939-March 26, 2020

BETTENDORF -- John Paul Golinvaux, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away March 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

John was born October 26, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Dr. Vincent Golinvaux and Catherine (Carlon) Golinvaux. He attended grade school and high school in Waterloo, Iowa, graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and earned a Master's in Business Administration from Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois.

John spent 6 months in the Army Reserve while living in Chicago and Milwaukee. He married Maureen E Allison on April 20, 1968 in Greene, Iowa. They have celebrated over 50 years of marriage.

John began his professional career in industrial sales with Anaconda Copper and Brass in Chicago and Neptune Meter in Carmel, Indiana. Soon thereafter he found his passion as an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, starting a franchise with Noble Romans Pizza and moved his family to Iowa, where it all began. For the next 3 decades he was a pioneering franchisee with Pizza Hut and St. Louis Bread Company (Panera).