February 28, 1950-July 27, 2018
AUSTIN, Minn. — John R. Ranbarger, 68, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. John Russell Ranbarger was born February 28, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, to John W. and Patricia (Roller) Ranbarger. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from Northland High School, Ohio State University and, later, Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a teacher and a pastor, working in Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and Virginia. He retired after teaching at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville, Virginia.
John was extremely proud of his four children. He liked to tell people that his daughter followed his footsteps into teaching and his three sons all served in the United States Marine Corps, something he wasn't able to do due to a lifelong illness. He was interested in planes, flying, and the military and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Those left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Diane Ranbarger of Austin; his father, John W. Ranbarger of Columbus; children, Anne (Michael) DaLuga of Waukee, Iowa, John David (Meagan) Ranbarger of O'Fallon, Illinois, Mark (Anna) Ranbarger of Center Point, Iowa, Matthew (Amy) Ranbarger of Indianapolis, Indiana; stepdaughter Stephanie (Scott) Duckert of St. Ansgar, Iowa; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; sister, Janet (Jim) Huber of Columbus, Indiana; and brother, Tom Ranbarger of Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ranbarger, and his stepdaughter, Kristin Ebert.
Graveside services will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction, Iowa on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Keith Larsen officiating. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.