April 2, 1926 — September 16, 2018
WALCOTT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for John Schinckel Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of the Maysville area, will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Burial will be at the Maysville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the mass time at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Maysville Fire Department, Our Lady of Victory Foundation, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. John died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Schinckel Jr. was born April 2, 1926, at the family home outside of Maysville, the son of John and Anna (Graba) Schinckel. After serving his country in the U.S. Army's Tank Division, he farmed the same ground alongside his brother, Jack, until their retirement. In 1970, after being labeled a lifelong bachelor, he saw Margaret Dewey's photo in the paper and his life forever changed. He met and later married Margaret on June 26, 1971, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna, Illinois. Although not a traditional romantic, at the time of his death, he had been carrying Margaret's original newspaper picture in his wallet for more than 48 years.
John was happiest at home. He enjoyed working on the family farm, playing cards, gardening, and driving around the farm in his gator. He always had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially dogs. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Farm Bureau, Scott County Pork Producers, the Americanchleswig-Holstein Heritage Society, and the Maysville Cemetery Board.
John is survived by his wife, Margaret, their six children, Susan (Michael) Swanson, Davenport, Laura Crow (Thomas Finnegan), LeClaire, Leanna (Russell) Bowers, Walcott, John Schinckel III, Des Moines, Christopher (Sarah) Schinckel, Ankeny, Karen Schinckel, Milan; seven grandchildren, Garrick Crow, Walker Crow, Elizabeth Schinckel, Grant Schinckel, Anna Swanson, Daniel Swanson, Benjamin Swanson, and a baby girl on the way, four step-grandchildren, Pamela Swanson, James Swanson, Luke Swanson, Matthew (Abigail) Swanson; siblings Paul Schinckel, Minnesota (formerly Walcott), Arlene Schiele, Utah, Maxine Schwarz, Long Grove, and Jack (Georgine) Schinckel, Eldridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Frances Wampfler, Verna Martens, and Hazel DeWulf. May they rest in peace.
The Schinckel family would like to thank the Maysville Fire Department, as well as the nurses and staff of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice for the dedicated and compassionate care given to John.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .